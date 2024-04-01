'BJP Should Pay for Modi's Visits', Sanjay Raut Accuses PM of Code Violation, Seeks Action from EC

Mumbai : Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of violating the Model Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha Election by making a visit to Mumbai at the expense of the government. Raut said that Modi is not the Prime Minister at present as the code of conduct for elections has come into effect.

The Sena MP demanded that action should be taken against the BJP for violating the code of conduct. Talking to the media in Mumbai, he said, "If Modi is coming to Mumbai at government expense, then it is a violation of the code of conduct. Because of this, action should be taken. BJP should pay for Modi's visit. BJP is the biggest corrupt party in the country."

Sanjay Raut said that PM Modi was loudly saying that he will not spare the corrupt leaders. "But there are many names like Praful Patel and Hasan Mushrif who are accused of corruption. They were accused and investigated by the ED. However, when they joined the BJP, all their files were closed. The inquiry was closed. So Modi should tell us what action he took against the corrupt," he said.

In a sarcastic remark, the Sena leader said actor Johnny Lever entertained us but now Modi is entertaining us with corruption in the name of Gujarat Lever. On Modi's statement in Meerut, Raut said, "Modi was saying in the meeting in Meerut that he will not spare the corrupt. But while Modi was giving this speech, there were many corrupt people sitting around him. Every day 5 corrupt people are joining his party. So what action did Modi take against them?"

Sanjay Raut also slammed the BJP for not clarifying its position on the Electoral Bonds issue. "BJP should give its opinion on this. Because BJP has done the biggest corruption in this. They have got the most funds. They are the ones who are accusing others of corruption. BJP is fooling everyone. BJP is the biggest corrupt party in the country," he said.

Raut further said that after the election schedule is announced, the prime minister is just an acting PM but he is still using government helicopters and resources for his tours. "That's why the Election Commission should send the bill to the BJP for the amount that has been incurred due to the use of government agencies. The cost of one visit of Modi is Rs 25 crores," he said. If there is such misuse of government machinery in the name of PM's visit, it is the biggest corruption, he said.

The Sena MP has accused PM Modi and Amit Shah of having sold Mumbai in the past few days. "Dharavi is sold. Dharavi land has been sold to his friend Gautam Adani. Many plots in Mumbai have been sold. Many industries in Mumbai fled to Gujarat. So what else has Modi left to sell from here?" Raut raised this question.

"Modi is coming to Mumbai and holding meetings. Let him hold 10 meetings or 100 meetings. But, the people of Mumbai have decided to crack down on the BJP," Sanjay Raut said.