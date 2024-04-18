Meet Cyclist Alex Sydney from Italy Who Travelled to 23 Countries on Bicycle

Ludhiana: Bicycle not only saves fuel, but also protects the environment and surroundings. Hence, cycling is being promoted more and more as it is healthy. After learning about its importance, Alex Sydney, who hails from Italy, is cycling around the world. He pedalled more than 20,000 km in 23 countries till date. Alex arrived in India after travelling to different countries and was staying at a friend's house in Ludhiana, Punjab.

Alex's bicycle is the centre of attraction for people, as he rides a six-foot-tall bicycle that no ordinary person can ride. Even riding this bicycle is difficult, but Alex is travelling across the world on this bicycle and soon he will create a new record.

When Alex meets his social media friend Uday: In fact, Uday is a young man from Ludhiana, who has a passion for making and pedalling different bicycles. He has made more than a dozen bicycles. Uday also has a passion for making and riding high-end bicycles. Alex met Uday on social media and promised to meet him when he came to India.

Alex has stayed at Uday's residence in Ludhiana. On the occasion, Uday said that Alex is a bicycle lover and at the age of 21, he has set out on a bicycle for a world tour. Alex has so far travelled 23 countries and covered more than 20,000 kilometres. He said that "bicycle protects our environment and also keeps us healthy."

Alex is out for world vision, although he is from Italy, he started his cycling journey from England about two years ago and he is keen to see the whole world on a bicycle. Alex said that he has had a passion for cycling since childhood. Therefore, he modified his bicycle and tied a trolley in which he carried a puppy named Nova. Wherever Alex travels, Nova accompanies him.

Alex said he lives alone. He is very happy to have come to India. He loves Indian culture and food. He said that he would go to Nepal after staying in India for some time and then proceed further. Alex said that he enjoys cycling more and more because it helps to protect the environment and keeps him healthy.

