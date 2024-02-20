Maharashtra Govt Approves Draft Bill for 10 percent Reservation for Marathas in Education and Jobs

Mumbai: Amid an indefinite fast-unto-death by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil, the Eknath Shinde led Maha Yuti government in Maharashtra has approved the draft of the bill for 10 percent Maratha reservation in education and government jobs, sources said. It is learnt that the approval was made at the cabinet meeting chaired by CM Eknath Shinde ahead of the special session of the assembly.

The Eknath Shinde led Maha Yuti government has called a special session of the legislature to discuss the reservation issue, sources said. Feb 19 is considered to be a crucial day for Maratha reservation. The special session was announced by the government after the continuous protest by Marathat activist Manoj Jarange Patil. The Eknath Shinde led Maharashtra government is likely to make a big announcement about Maratha reservation during today's special session.

Maratha agitator Manoj Jarange Patil has renewed his stir to demand reservation for Marathas as he started an indefinite hunger strike on February 10. Jarange Patil demands that Marathas should be given Kunbi certificates. In today's special session, the report submitted by the State Backward Commission to the State Government will be discussed threadbare.

The meeting of the State Cabinet was scheduled to be held ahead of the special session. The session will begin after the Governor's address once the State Cabinet meeting concludes. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has reached the Maharashtra legislative assembly. The notification regarding the Maratha Reservation Bill will be placed on the floor of the House after which it will be discussed in both houses. State Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will present the statement in the session.

Minister Shambhuraj Desai while talking to the media regarding the session said, "The meeting of sub-committee of ministers regarding Maratha reservation was called. Care is being taken that Maratha reservation should not be stuck in the framework of any law. Therefore, today's decision will be historic."

Meanwhile OBC members are staging a protest against reservation to Marathas from the OBC quota.