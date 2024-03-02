BJP Releases 1st List of 195 LS Candidates; PM to Contest from Varanasi, Shah from Gandhinagar

New Delhi : The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its first list of Lok Sabha candidates for 195 seats today. The list was announced at a media briefing at the party office in the national capital. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will contest from Varanasi once again, Home Minister Amit Shah from Gandhinagar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh from Lucknow.

The first list of BJP includes 34 central and state ministers, Lok Sabha speaker and two former CMs and 28 female candidates. There are 47 candidates in the list who are less than 50 years of age, 27 SC candidates, 18 ST candidates and 57 OBC candidates. Vinod Tawde, general secretary of BJP, and others held the media briefing where the first list was announced.

The 195 candidates announced today include: 51 seats from Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal 20, Madhya Pradesh 24, Gujarat 15, Rajasthan 15, Kerala 12, Telangana 09, Assam 11, Jharkhand 11, Chhattisgarh 11, Delhi 05, Jammu & Kashmir 2, Uttarakhand 3, Arunachal Pradesh 2, Goa 1, Tripura 1, Andaman Nicobar 1, Daman and Diu 1.

The other key BJP candidates contesting from different LS seats are as follows:

Shivraj Singh Chauhan - Vidisha

Smriti Irani - Amethi

Nitin Gadkari - Nagpur

Kiren Rijiju - Arunachal West

Muraleedharan - Attingal

Suresh Gopi - Thrissur

Mansukh Mandaviya - Porbandar

Bansurai Swaraj - New Delhi

Jyothiraditya Scindia - Guna

Arjun Ram Meghawal - Bikaner

Vijay Baghel - Durg