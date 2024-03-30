Those Who Got Free Covid Vaccines Should Vote for Modi to Express Gratitude: Ex-CM Basavaraj Bommai

Haveri (Karnataka): Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has urged all people who got Covid vaccines free of cost to vote in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a mark of gratitude.

"Modi government provided free vaccination twice when everything went haywire during the pandemic. People who received free vaccines should vote for Narendra Modi to pay off their debt," Bommai said.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Ranebennur of the district, Bommai said, "There was a time when India was looked down upon but now countries seek India's advice. Manmohan Singh used to write letters if there was an act of terrorism and during PM Modi's era, terrorists are afraid of surgical strikes. India is developing rapidly. The primary guarantee now is 'Modi's Guarantee'."

"There is a major change in Karnataka politics, which is presently in the hands of Chief Minister and his deputy. They will realise their position and learnt the truth after the verdict of this election is out. The Congress government has slashed Rs 4,000 under the Kisan Samman scheme. Not only that, it has run the government in the state for 10 months with bogus claims. The party has bankrupted the state and is not providing proper funding." he alleged.

Bommai further claimed that the MLAs are complaining that they are unable to go to the villages. People have to make several rounds of the banks for their money, he added.

According to the BJP leader, 90 people have been given cabinet-level status in this government and thus a huge amount of money is getting wasted from the state coffers.