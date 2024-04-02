Kerala Youth Trapped in Russian War Rescued by Indian Embassy; Reaches Delhi Safely

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) : One of the five natives of Kerala's Anjuthengu, who were tricked by private recruiting agents and sent to fight against Ukraine with Russian mercenaries, has reached Delhi safely. The 27-year-old rescued person named Prince reached Delhi yesterday, according to his relatives. His brother Prashanth talked to him on phone yesterday evening.

The youth told his relatives that he would to Kerala after completing medical treatment and other procedures. Relatives said that he reached Delhi with the help of the Indian Embassy in Russia. He will return home only after giving a statement to central agencies including the CBI. The rescued youth was shot in the face in the war, source said.

The Kerala youths were offered jobs at a lucrative salary. For this the agent collected lakhs of rupees from them. Once they landed in Russia, there the officers collected their passports and all travel documents from from them. From there they were guided to the war front.

Prince, along with Vineeth and Tinu, was recruited to Russia for the post of security assistant. Human trafficking team was behind the recruitment. All three went to Russia on January 3. Agency representatives took the three to Russia offering them security jobs. After reaching Russia, they took away passports and mobile phones and signed contracts and took them to the military camp. After 23 days of training, Prince was sent to the Ukrainian war front.

During the war, he was wounded by bombs and gunshots. Following this, he contacted his family from the hospital. He does not know the whereabouts of Tinu and Vineet who were with him.

Last Wednesday, Vineeth stranded at warfront sent a voice message to his family in Kerala, purportedly saying that most of the stranded Indians are stuck in Slotravica near Listchans. He allegedly said that the trapped Indian youths didn't get any help from the Embassy.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs has informed that the Indian Embassy in Moscow is in regular contact with the Russian authorities. Vineet said that he is still in the battleground. Meanwhile, Prince Sebastian and another youth David Muthappan from Pozhiyoor reached India. CBI is questioning the returnees to get a clear picture about the human trafficking.