JP Nadda Holds Meeting With BJP Election Management Committee Regarding Low Voting In Bihar

Patna (Bihar): BJP chief JP Nadda held a marathon meeting with leaders from Bihar on Wednesday after low voter turnout in the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls in the state, sources said.

Voting was held on four seats in Bihar in the first phase - Aurangabad, Nawada, Gaya and Jamui on April 19. The voter turnout was recorded at around 49 per cent, which was 5 per cent less than the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Sources said that the BJP is worried about the voting percentage in Bihar. It is understood that Nadda after addressing three election meetings in Bhagalpur, Jhanjharpur and Khagaria, changed his program and reached Patna.

"Nadda reached Hotel Maurya directly from Patna Airport and met with the leaders of Bihar. He took feedback from everyone and then after that Nadda reached the BJP state office. He held the election management committee meeting in the state office and expressed concern about the low voting percentage in the first phase," sources added.

"JP Nadda instructed the state leaders to increase the voting percentage. The state leadership has been given the task of ensuring 70 to 75 per cent voting in the next phase. Nadda asked the leaders to go door to door to motivate the voters to reach the polling booth. Besides, those who are living outside were also told to come to Bihar and run a campaign to vote," sources added.