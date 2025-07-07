Indira Gandhi Launched Operation Blue Star In Collusion With Britain: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

Hyderabad: In a social media post on Monday, BJP parliamentarian Nishikant Dubey claimed that former prime minister Indira Gandhi mounted an attack, Operation Blue Star, on Sri Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar in 1984 in collusion with Britain, when officials of the British Army were present in the city.

"In 1984, Indira Gandhi launched an attack on the Golden Temple in collaboration with Britain, with British army officers present in Amritsar at that time," Dubey wrote on X.

Taking a dig at Congress, he claimed the Grand Old Party treated the Sikh community merely as a toy. "(The then home minister) Sardar Swaran Singh finally signed the agreement to give Kartarpur Sahib to Pakistan in 1960. Giani Zail Singh was made the President in 1984 during the attack on the Golden Temple and the massacre of innocent devotees. Manmohan Singh was made the puppet prime minister in 2004 to cover up the Sikh massacre of 1984 and shield senior leaders HKL Bhagat, Jagdish Tytler and Sajjan Kumar. The story of selling the country and surrendering to foreigners continues," Dubey said.

Dubey shared a letter of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office addressed to the home secretary, dated February 23, 1984, with the title 'Top Secret and Personal', which claims, "The Indian authorities recently sought British advice over a plan to remove Sikh extremists from the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The Foreign Secretary decided to respond favourably to the Indian request, and with the Prime Minister’s agreement, an SAD officer had visited India and drawn up a plan which has been approved by Mrs Gandhi. The foreign secretary believes that the Indian Government may put the plan into operation shortly."

Operation Blue Star

On June 6, 1984, a large number of devotees had thronged the Sri Darbar Sahib (Sri Harmandir Sahib) to commemorate the martyrdom day of Guru Arjan Dev, when the Indian army attacked Sri Akal Takht Sahib inside Sri Darbar Sahib. In memory of those dark days, the Sikh community observes 'Ghallughara Diwas' from June 1 to 6 every year.

Initiated on June 3, Operation Blue Star lasted till June 7, in which 83 soldiers were martyred, 249 were injured, and thousands of innocents were killed. Government figures show 492 civilians lost their lives, and 1,592 people were taken into custody.

Led by Lt. Gen. Kuldeep Singh, the operation saw 51 light machine guns (LMGs) recovered from the Gurdwara complex. General Subeg Singh (who had been dismissed at the time of the attack) faced the Indian Army resolutely and embraced martyrdom.

"The then Punjab government had filled the ears of Indira Gandhi. (Lal Krishna) Advani was also with them because the Akali-BJP coalition was in power in Punjab. Parkash Singh Badal had never spoken about the interests of Punjab. The central government did not tolerate Punjab after 1947. Even today, the Centre does not provide any special help to Punjab. Fearing the loss of power, the Badal government had launched Operation Blue Star against the saints," Beant Singh, younger brother of Subeg Singh, said.

The letter tiled 'Top Secret and Personal' shared by Dubey. (X/Nisikanr Dubey)

Who is Beant Singh?

Beant lives with his family in Amritsar. He told ETV Bharat in June, "On the occasion of the martyrdom day of Sri Guru Arjan Devji, thousands of devotees had reached Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib to pay homage. But the Army did not allow them to leave the premises, and thousands were martyred during the attack. Responding to the Army, General Subeg Singh was martyred alongside Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale."

He said that during Operation Blue Star, General Subeg Singh was not part of the Army. "He was a Major General during his dismissal in 1979. After that, he returned to Amritsar and started visiting Darbar Sahib, which brought him closer to many," he added.