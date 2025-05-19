"Most Beautiful Face Of Democracy, I And Owaisi Will Together Tell About Respect Muslims Get In India": Nishikant Dubey

Ranchi: BJP leader Nishikant Dubey expressed happiness over Centre's decision to include him in the delegation travelling to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and Algeria as part of India's outreach programme to expose Pakistan's connection with terrorism.

He said that including him and Owaisi to tell about Indian democracy and the respect and equality Muslims receive in India is the "most beautiful face of democracy".

"We are thankful to the Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi that he chose me to tell the Muslim countries about the actions of Pakistan after Operation Sindoor and our struggle against terrorism for the last 78 years. The most beautiful face of democracy, I and Owaisi @asadowaisi sahab will together tell about the democracy of India and the respect, self-respect and equality that Muslims get in India," he wrote on his X handle.

The eight-member delegation headed by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, includes Phangnon Konyak, Rekha Sharma, Satnam Singh Sandhu, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Harsh Shringla apart from Dubey and Owaisi. The Indian outreach programme comes in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and 'Operation Sindoor'.

In his second post Dubey wrote, "After Indonesia and Pakistan, we are the third Muslim majority country in the world. Muslims are as much affected by terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir as Hindus. The OIC or Organisation of Muslim Countries has an office in Saudi Arabia. We will succeed in our mission. Pakistan's cruel face will be in front of the world. The end of terrorism is inevitable. If Modi is here, then..... Jai Hind Jai Bharat"

However, Dubey has been trolled on social media by sharing his earlier post terming Hindus of India as 'second class citizens'. A netizen shared Dubey's April 22 post, the day of the Pahalgam terror attack, where he wrote, "When the country is divided in the name of Hindus and Muslims, those who made Hindus second class citizens by giving more rights to Muslims in the name of minority for vote bank should tell today on the Pahalgam incident whether today's murder was done on the basis of religion or not? Shame on secular leaders. Pakistan-occupied Kashmir will be ours, be patient, this is Modi's government whose Home Minister is Amit Shah ji. It is time to abolish Articles 26 to 29 of the Constitution".