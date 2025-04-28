ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Calls For Probe Into Pakistani Marriages In India

Ranchi: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey made a statement about the action being taken by India following the Pahalgam terrorist attack. He spoke about Pakistanis living in India after getting married, emphasising that the houses of those who aided the Pakistan Army are being razed to the ground. These individuals are being targeted, and bulldozer action is being taken on their properties.

The BJP MP said that when the visas were cancelled in the process, the biggest question has emerged, there are two types of visas, which are alarming, and a thorough investigation is required. Pakistani girls have been married here and they cannot become citizens of India nor have not become so. Yet they have been living here for years. Not only this, Pakistani boys have also got married in India, and with what motive were they married? This is a matter of investigation.

'The purpose of marriage should be investigated'

MP Nishikant Dubey sarcastically said that boys are not available in India. Is there a shortage of girls in the country? Pakistan is our enemy country; the property of those who left India after independence is the property of the Government of India. It comes under the purview of the Enemy Property Act, and this is also the decision of the Supreme Court, so don't you think that they are enemies sitting inside the country? It seems that the boys from there have married here, and the girls here have been married in Pakistan. In such a situation, there is a need to deal with them as well.