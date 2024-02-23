Defence Ministers of India and the Netherlands Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a bilateral meeting with his Netherlands counterpart Kajsa Ollongren in New Delhi on Friday. Both Ministers discussed the possibilities for expanding bilateral defence cooperation, particularly in maritime and industrial domains, of the respective countries. They noted the increased interaction between the navies of the two Nations and expressed keenness to work together to enhance maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region.

Taking to X (previously known as Twitter), Rajnath Singh said," Had an excellent meeting with the Netherlands Defence Minister, Ms Kajsa Ollongren in New Delhi today. We discussed the possibilities for expanding bilateral defence cooperation, particularly in maritime and industrial domains".

Rajnath Singh suggested that Dutch Original Equipment Manufacturers could be encouraged to integrate Indian vendors into their supply chains. India has developed a vibrant innovation and industrial Eco-system.

Given the Indian and Dutch complementarities in skills, technology and scale, both sides were in agreement to encourage more interactions between the defence-related industries, and in high-tech sectors of semi-conductors and clean energy. The Netherlands Defence Minister is attending the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi.