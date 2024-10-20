Now, A Person In Slippers Can Fly As PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Airport In Surguja

Surguja/Raipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated Maa Mahamaya Airport (formerly Darima Airport) in the Surguja district of Chattisgarh. Governor Ramen Deka and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai along with all the ministers reached Ambikapur to attend the inauguration ceremony.

Sai said for years, everyone has been eagerly waiting for air connectivity which was delivered finally with this inauguration. Reiterating former CM's Ramen Singh, he said now one can board a flight wearing a slipper. Six years ago, Singh said one day, the common man wearing slippers would also travel in an aeroplane. The dream has come true as the common man will also fulfil his dream of boarding an aeroplane.

The history of air service in Surguja dates back to the time before India gained independence. In 1937, the Surguja princely state used to have its runway from Gandhi Stadium of Surguja divisional headquarters in Ambikapur to Jaiswal Chitra Mandir where private planes of other princely states used to land. After independence, when the development projects of Ambikapur City gained momentum, efforts were intensified towards building an airport outside the city. Two places, Darima and Basdei, were selected for the purpose. But, due to its proximity to Ambikapur, the proposal for building an airport in Darima moved forward in 1950. In 1967, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi also landed at Darima Airport. Apart from this, many eminent leaders landed here.

At the administrative level, Darima airport came into existence when then Chief Minister Dr Raman Singh announced building an airport in Darima during his Vikas Yatra in the run-up to the 2018 assembly elections after which the construction work started. The Congress government also worked on changing the format of the airport by DGCA.

After being connected with aerial services, the Surguja division will see rapid development as the travel time will be reduced. With the construction of Maa Mahamaya Airport, locals will also get employment opportunities, local products will also get national recognition boosting tourism in the region.

The airport will connect Bilaspur, Jabalpur, Jagdalpur, New Delhi, Kolkata and Prayagraj.