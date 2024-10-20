ETV Bharat / bharat

'Bomb Threat' On Indigo’s Pune-Jodhpur Flight, Passengers Evacuated

Jodhpur: An Indigo flight bound to Jodhpur from Pune received a bomb threat on Sunday, triggering a major security scare at the airport, officials said.

Following the information, the alert security and other staff of the Jodhpur airport evacuated all 100 passengers onboard.

According to officials, Indigo flight (6E133) departed Pune at 11:50 AM on Sunday for an onward trip to Jodhpur. It was scheduled to arrive at the city airport at around 1 PM.

However, just minutes before its arrival, airport staff received information about a potential bomb on board, prompting them to initiate all security protocols, including clearing the runway for isolating the plane upon landing.