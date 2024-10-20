ETV Bharat / bharat

'Bomb Threat' On Indigo’s Pune-Jodhpur Flight, Passengers Evacuated

The plane was thoroughly inspected after landing but no explosives or any other objectionable item was found on the plane.

Published : 2 hours ago

Representational Image
Representational Image (IANS)

Jodhpur: An Indigo flight bound to Jodhpur from Pune received a bomb threat on Sunday, triggering a major security scare at the airport, officials said.

Following the information, the alert security and other staff of the Jodhpur airport evacuated all 100 passengers onboard.

According to officials, Indigo flight (6E133) departed Pune at 11:50 AM on Sunday for an onward trip to Jodhpur. It was scheduled to arrive at the city airport at around 1 PM.

However, just minutes before its arrival, airport staff received information about a potential bomb on board, prompting them to initiate all security protocols, including clearing the runway for isolating the plane upon landing.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) East Alok Srivastava confirmed the development, saying that nearly 100 passengers were onboard the flight and all of them were safely evacuated.

“After the plane was vacated, the security personnel searched the entire plane, but no objectionable object has been found," he stated.

Srivastava said a team from the bomb squad and CISF also scanned the plane, but no explosive devices were detected. “The flight will depart after further clearance,” he said.

This is the second bomb threat incident in two days involving the Indigo plane. On Saturday, flight 6E184 from Jodhpur to Delhi received a similar threat, which came out as false.

BOMB THREAT CASE

