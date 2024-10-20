Japanese Tourist’s Fateful Journey In UP: Accident Leaves One Dead

Mirzapur: A man was killed while another was critically injured when a tourist car hit the scooter they were riding near Fattepur toll plaza, police said on Sunday.
The car was driven by a driver employed by a Japanese citizen, Yoshifumi, who was visiting India.
The accident took place when the SUV (Innova) hit the scooter from behind, killing the pillion rider, Rajesh Kumar Patel, a resident of Siktiyan village in Chandauli district, on the spot, police said. The scooter driver, Kesh Nath Patel, Rajesh's brother-in-law, suffered critical injuries and is undergoing treatment in a hospital, they said.
Police said Yoshifumi had rented the car to visit Shaktinagar NTPC in Sonbhadra district. Following the visit, he was on the way to Varanasi Airport to catch a flight to Delhi and subsequently to Japan.
However, he was stranded due to the accident, following which police also questioned him and later escorted him to Babatpur Varanasi airport in another vehicle to ensure his safe departure.
The Japanese national expressed gratitude to the Mirzapur police for their assistance.
Meanwhile, the police registered an FIR in the incident and sent the deceased's body for a postmortem. The investigation into the incident is headed by the Additional Superintendent of Police (Operation), OP Singh.
