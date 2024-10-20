ETV Bharat / state

Japanese Tourist’s Fateful Journey In UP: Accident Leaves One Dead

After the incident, the Japanese citizen who had rented the car was escorted by police to the airport for onward journey to his home country

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 34 seconds ago

UP police took the Japanese citizen to the airport
Japanese tourist Yoshifumi with UP Police (ETV Bharat)

Mirzapur: A man was killed while another was critically injured when a tourist car hit the scooter they were riding near Fattepur toll plaza, police said on Sunday.

The car was driven by a driver employed by a Japanese citizen, Yoshifumi, who was visiting India.

The accident took place when the SUV (Innova) hit the scooter from behind, killing the pillion rider, Rajesh Kumar Patel, a resident of Siktiyan village in Chandauli district, on the spot, police said. The scooter driver, Kesh Nath Patel, Rajesh's brother-in-law, suffered critical injuries and is undergoing treatment in a hospital, they said.

Police said Yoshifumi had rented the car to visit Shaktinagar NTPC in Sonbhadra district. Following the visit, he was on the way to Varanasi Airport to catch a flight to Delhi and subsequently to Japan.

However, he was stranded due to the accident, following which police also questioned him and later escorted him to Babatpur Varanasi airport in another vehicle to ensure his safe departure.

The Japanese national expressed gratitude to the Mirzapur police for their assistance.

Meanwhile, the police registered an FIR in the incident and sent the deceased's body for a postmortem. The investigation into the incident is headed by the Additional Superintendent of Police (Operation), OP Singh.

Read More

  1. Foreign Students Beaten Up In Rajasthan, 3 Accused Held
  2. Defying Diplomatic Tensions, BJP Leader’s Son Marries Pakistani Woman In Virtual Nikah

Mirzapur: A man was killed while another was critically injured when a tourist car hit the scooter they were riding near Fattepur toll plaza, police said on Sunday.

The car was driven by a driver employed by a Japanese citizen, Yoshifumi, who was visiting India.

The accident took place when the SUV (Innova) hit the scooter from behind, killing the pillion rider, Rajesh Kumar Patel, a resident of Siktiyan village in Chandauli district, on the spot, police said. The scooter driver, Kesh Nath Patel, Rajesh's brother-in-law, suffered critical injuries and is undergoing treatment in a hospital, they said.

Police said Yoshifumi had rented the car to visit Shaktinagar NTPC in Sonbhadra district. Following the visit, he was on the way to Varanasi Airport to catch a flight to Delhi and subsequently to Japan.

However, he was stranded due to the accident, following which police also questioned him and later escorted him to Babatpur Varanasi airport in another vehicle to ensure his safe departure.

The Japanese national expressed gratitude to the Mirzapur police for their assistance.

Meanwhile, the police registered an FIR in the incident and sent the deceased's body for a postmortem. The investigation into the incident is headed by the Additional Superintendent of Police (Operation), OP Singh.

Read More

  1. Foreign Students Beaten Up In Rajasthan, 3 Accused Held
  2. Defying Diplomatic Tensions, BJP Leader’s Son Marries Pakistani Woman In Virtual Nikah

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JAPANESE CITIZEN IN MIRZAPURJAPANESE TOURIST ACCIDENT MIRZAPURJAPANESE TOURIST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

How To Reduce Your TDS - All You Need To Know

Explained | BRICS Pay payment System And Its Necessity

Congress's Dismal Show In Jammu and Kashmir: A Post-Election Analysis

Solar Energy Powers An Entire Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.