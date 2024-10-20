ETV Bharat / state

Japanese Tourist’s Fateful Journey In UP: Accident Leaves One Dead

Mirzapur: A man was killed while another was critically injured when a tourist car hit the scooter they were riding near Fattepur toll plaza, police said on Sunday.

The car was driven by a driver employed by a Japanese citizen, Yoshifumi, who was visiting India.

The accident took place when the SUV (Innova) hit the scooter from behind, killing the pillion rider, Rajesh Kumar Patel, a resident of Siktiyan village in Chandauli district, on the spot, police said. The scooter driver, Kesh Nath Patel, Rajesh's brother-in-law, suffered critical injuries and is undergoing treatment in a hospital, they said.

Police said Yoshifumi had rented the car to visit Shaktinagar NTPC in Sonbhadra district. Following the visit, he was on the way to Varanasi Airport to catch a flight to Delhi and subsequently to Japan.