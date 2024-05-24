Cyclone Remal in Bay of Bengal to Make Landfall on Sunday Night; IMD Issues Red Alert

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a warning for the cycling storm that could impact the coasts of West Bengal and neighbouring Bangladesh.

Looking at the evolving situation, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for several districts of West Bengal along with a red alert for fishermen in the state for Sunday, May 26, in order to prevent any loss of lives as strong winds and this cyclonic movement is likely to bring in intense water waves.

The weather office has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over coastal districts of West Bengal and adjoining districts of north Odisha on May 26-27. It also forecasts light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Mizoram, Tripura and south Manipur on May 26 and 27 along with very rough sea conditions over Andaman Islands and North Andaman Sea on May 24.

Strong Winds

Due to this cyclonic movement, it would become 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph over Central Bay of Bengal on May 24. It would extend to adjoining areas of North Bay of Bengal with gale wind speed reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph from May 25 morning and would further increase becoming 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph over north Bay of Bengal and 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph over adjoining central Bay of Bengal from May 26 morning for subsequent 24 hours.

IMD said the well-marked low-pressure area concentrated into depression over the Central Bay of Bengal at 5.30 am on Friday and is likely to move towards the northeast and intensify further into a cyclone over east-central BoB by Saturday morning — it would then be identified as 'Cyclone Remal'.

"Subsequently, it would move nearly northwards, intensify into a severe cyclone by 25 evening. Continuing to move nearly northward, it is very likely to cross Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupara around 26th May midnight as a severe cyclonic storm,” according to the IMD's bulletin.

If weather conditions deteriorate, the wind speed could escalate significantly peaking at 100-110 kmph with gusts likely touching 120 kmph in the north Bay of Bengal.

Advisory for fishermen

The IMD has issued an advisory for fishermen. Fishermen have also been advised to not venture into the Bay of Bengal till Monday (May 26) morning. They have been advised to return to the coast. "Fishermen are advised not to venture into the south Bay of Bengal till May 24, central Bay of Bengal till May 26 and north Bay of Bengal from May 24 onwards till the morning of May 27. Fishermen out at sea are advised to return to the coast", it said.

Rainfall in other states

As northern India continues to witness heatwaves along with temperatures crossing the 45 degrees Celsius mark, states/Union Territories in the southern region are witnessing rains and pre-monsoon heavy rainfall.

Heavy rains continue to lash Kerala with parts of the state receiving over 200 mm of rain in the last 24 hours and places in major cities including Kochi and Thrissur remaining waterlogged on Friday. The weather office has issued a red alert for Ernakulam and Thrissur districts. Earlier, these two places were placed under orange alert. An orange alert was also sounded in the Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and a few others. The heavy rains in Kerala continue to wreak havoc with reports claiming that 11 people have died so far and alerts have been issued in several parts of the state.

Similarly, isolated heavy rainfall is predicted for Lakshadweep and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on Friday and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Kerala on Saturday. Similarly, scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) very likely over Gangetic West Bengal and isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall over Odisha, Bihar and Jharkhand during the next 7 days.