I Am a Proponent of Ayurveda and Holistic Lifestyle: CJI Chandrachud

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Thursday said he is a proponent of Ayurveda and holistic lifestyle as he pitched for adopting a holistic pattern of living for overall health.

The CJI made the remarks while unveiling an AYUSH Holistic Wellness Centre on the apex court premises for judges and their immediate families and court staff.

"I am personally a proponent of Ayurveda and holistic lifestyle," he said and added “for me, this is a satisfying moment. I have been working on this ever since I took over as Chief Justice of India”. The CJI stressed that he wanted to propagate a message for the rest of the country on the benefits of this time-honoured tradition of Ayurveda.

"I have been associated with AYUSH since Covid broke. I had a really bad attack with Covid and the Prime Minister called me up and said, 'I believe that you are down with Covid and I hope everything is fine. I realize that you are not in good shape but we'll do everything. There is a Vaidya who is also a secretary at AYUSH and I'll arrange a call with him who'll send you medicine and all.' I took medicine from AYUSH when I was down with Covid. The 2nd & 3rd times when I had Covid, I didn't take any allopathic medicine at all," he said.

The CJI, speaking about his own schedule, said, “I woke up this morning at 3.30 to do my Yoga and of course, I follow a vegan diet myself. For the last five months I am completely vegan and I am continuing it”. “But I try to focus on a holistic pattern of life which begins with what you eat, of course, and what you put into your system”, he added.

The CJI, talking to a news agency about the benefits of yoga and Ayurveda, said the apex court has over 2000 staff members along with 34 judges, who carry a tremendous stress of the daily work. "I thought it is important that we look at a holistic pattern of living for not just the judges and their immediate families but also the staff members ,” he said. “I am deeply grateful to all the doctors, to AYUSH. They have a wonderful facility at Saket. But we are bringing this now to the Supreme Court," said the CJI.