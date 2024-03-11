Hyderabad Metro Rail Success Story Published as Case Study by Stanford University

Hyderabad: The success story of the Hyderabad Metro Rail project has been included as a case study by Stanford University for its management students and professionals.

The case study has been showcased in the university's latest edition of the Stanford Social Innovation Review (SSIR). The Indian School of Business (ISB) has termed this as a rare honour for an Indian infrastructure project.

SSIR, a quarterly journal publishes appropriate suggestions and solutions to problems encountered in the implementation of large-scale projects in the world, leadership qualities required to overcome them and others. Amidst the stiff competition of extensive studies of projects across the world, ISB Management Professor Ram Nidumolu and his team conducted a comprehensive study of the Hyderabad Metro Rail project. SSIR has selected the case study of Hyderabad Metro Rail Project among various projects.

The study has stated that HMRL MD NVS Reddy's team depicted an exceptional leadership in making the world's largest metro rail project a success under PPP model. It has revealed how it is possible to build public-benefit projects with private investments. It has suggested that students can take valuable lessons from Hyderabad Metro Rail on building public-purpose projects using private sector resources.

The case study has stated that the Hyderabad Metro Rail plays a vital role in Hyderabad's growth journey. It has appreciated the project as an example of democratic leadership that has impacted common welfare.