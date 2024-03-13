Chamba Handkerchief Worth Rs 1 Lakh, What Is Its Specialty?

Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) : What is the value of the handkerchief in your pocket? Usually, Rs 10 to Rs 50. Here is a special handkerchief which is worth one lakh rupees. If you want to buy this handkerchief for your relatives or friends, then it is possible that you may have to take a loan from the bank. This handkerchief is known as Chamba handkerchief.

It is attracting people's attention these days in the Saras Fair at International Shivratri Festival organized in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh. A crowd of people thronged this stall of Chamba Rumal, which is a famous art of Himachal. Sunita Thakur of Chamba district has arrived at the Shivratri festival with a handkerchief made by herself. This handkerchief has become the center of attraction for the people. There is a crowd of people here throughout the day to see the handkerchief worth Rs one lakh.

Sunita says that she has handkerchiefs priced from Rs 200 to Rs 1 lakh. Some people are also buying handkerchiefs, but most of the people's eyes are fixed on this handkerchief worth one lakh rupees, which she had made during the Corona period.

"I have handkerchiefs ranging from Rs 200 to Rs 1 lakh. Although a handkerchief worth Rs 1 lakh is not for sale, many people are coming to see it. I made it during the Corona period. It took 2 years to make it," said Sunita Thakur, handkerchief making artist.

Chamba handkerchief has got GI tag: Actually, Chamba Rumal no longer needs any introduction. It has got GI tag and due to this it has gained recognition in the country and abroad. It takes a lot of time and hard work to make this handkerchief. Sunita says that she is the director of Narayan Self Help Group in Chamba district. Along with them, 7 more women are also associated, who do artisan work on Chamba handkerchief.

She said that Chamba has been preparing handkerchiefs for the last 30 years and till now has given free training to 50 women in preparing Chamba handkerchiefs. "These handkerchiefs look the same on both sides. There are no knots during embroidery. In the whole world, such embroidery is done only in Chamba. It has also got the GI tag. It took 2 days to prepare the small ladies handkerchief. It takes 10 days to 18 days or even a month depending on the size," Sunita said.

The handkerchief making artist said that their use silk thread which is brought from Amritsar and if it is not available then thread can also be brought from Chamba.

Story of Chamba handkerchief: Actually Chamba Rumal is an embroidered handicraft. This art belongs to Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh. It is believed that Bebe Nanaki, sister of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first Guru of Sikhs, was the first to make Chamba Rumal. This handkerchief is still preserved in the Gurudwara of Hoshiarpur.

Raja Prithvi Singh of Chamba from 1641 to 1664 promoted the art of Chamba handkerchief and introduced the art of 'Do Rukha Tanka' on the cloth. After this, during the reign of the royal families, the former rulers of Chamba started beautifying, developing and cherishing this art. Thanks to these rulers, today's generation also gets to see this wonderful art.

Specialty of Chamba handkerchief: Sunita Thakur said that the special thing about this handkerchief is that it looks the same from both the sides. This means that this handkerchief does not have a reverse or straight side and this is what makes it very special. The carvings on this handkerchief are done on both sides. There is not a single knot of thread during the workmanship on the handkerchief which makes it very unique. The handkerchief has identical embroidery on both sides, which is not seen in any such form of art.

Sunita said that this art takes hard work and time along with efficiency. In this handkerchief, silk colored threads are used for workmanship. With the help of these threads, pictures related to gods, goddesses and folk stories from different cultures are engraved on the cloth. With the help of threads, the same artwork is carved on both sides.

Chamba handkerchief as the best gift: If you buy a handkerchief, you keep it in your pocket. Women also like to keep it in their purse, but the Chamba handkerchief is not kept in the pocket but in a frame like a photo. Whenever the art and culture of Himachal is mentioned on state, national or international forums, a reference will be made about Chamba handkerchief. The beauty of Chamba handkerchief also makes it one of the best gift items. This is the reason why it is given as a gift during marriages.

Chamba handkerchief is also given as a gift to the guest on big occasions or international level programs. Even in the G20 conference held last year, many gifts were given to the guests from other countries to promote the culture and art of the states across the country. Chamba handkerchief was also included in these. During their visits to Himachal, the gifts given to welcome PM Modi, Bollywood actors and other dignitaries include Himachali cap, Kullavi shawl as well as Chamba handkerchief.