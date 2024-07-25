Hidayatullah National Law University In Chhattisgarh Announces Menstrual Leave For Women Students

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): In a significant step towards fostering an inclusive academic environment, the Hidayatullah National Law University (HNLU) in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur has announced menstrual leave for its women students.

A spokesperson for the Hidayatullah National Law University said that the menstrual leave will be effective from July 1 this year.

In a press statement issued in this regard, Prof V C Vivekanandan, Vice Chancellor of HNLU, said, “The implementation of the Menstrual Leave Policy marks understanding and facilitating the special needs of young women students. We thank the Academic Council for its support through such policy”.

“Students can claim one day of deemed attendance per calendar month during teaching days, and also will have such exceptions extended during examination days on verified requirements of bedrest due to such special needs. Additionally, students with irregular menstruation syndromes or disorders, such as PCOS, can claim deemed attendance for six classes per subject per semester,” the HNLU Vice Chancellor added.

A varsity spokesperson said that during the teaching days, women students of the university can take one day of period leave per calendar month. “At present, women students are being given this benefit during the normal teaching days. In future, it is being considered to give leave to girls due to such special requirements during the examination days also,” the spokesperson added.

Besides, women suffering from disorders like irregular menstrual syndrome or PCOS can claim attendance in six classes per subject per semester, the spokesperson said.