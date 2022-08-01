Raipur (Chhattisgarh): In the fifth convocation held on the campus of Hidayatullah National Law University at Raipur in Chhattisgarh, differently-abled Yavanika of the 2021 batch was awarded the gold medal for securing the top position in BA LLB (Honours) exam. The university topper Yavanika received the gold medal in the presence of Supreme Court's Chief Justice NV Ramana.

Despite odds, Yavanika achieved the top position in the BA LLB (Honours) exam due to her grit. Besides, her mother's support turned out to be morale-boosting for her. Yavanika's mother was employed and working as a special educator, but she left her job and came to Raipur so that Yavanika didn't face any problems while pursuing her studies.

Yavanika hails from Delhi and her father is an officer in the Indian Railways Service. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Yavanika spoke about her goal, the Indian judiciary, pendency of cases as well as employment prospects in the legal profession. "I will work diligently as well as with integrity. Besides, I will be a law-abiding citizen. I will also create awareness about laws to citizens."

Elaborating on the legal profession, she said, "My area of focus will be disability laws and in this field, I will be doing the maximum. Besides, I have noticed openings in the Delhi judiciary every year. Just for two years during the Covid-19 pandemic, there was a lull. I have seen vacancies in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh judiciary also. Hence, it's a good sign that filling of vacancies in the judiciary will help in reducing the pending cases."

Furthermore, talking about the backlog of cases in the Indian judiciary, Yavanika said, "Judges are working hard to remove the piled up cases in different courts of the country. The Honourable CJI had recently delivered a message stating that pending cases will be minimised to the large extent. During the last year, the CJI disposed of a large number of pending cases. The system will improve gradually with the easing of the burden of pending cases in the Indian judiciary." About securing a top position in the law examination, she said, "The Almighty guided me to achieve the goal. I worked hard and the rest was taken care of by God. Besides, the contribution of my parents and teachers was immense in achieving success in the law exam."