Foreign Terrorist 'Abu Hamza' Behind Rajouri Killing, Says J-K Police

By PTI

Published : Apr 24, 2024, 7:20 AM IST

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh on a foreign terrorist codenamed "Abu Hamza" for his suspected involvement in the killing of a government employee in the Kunda Top village of the Thanamandi area in Rajouri district on Monday.

Jammu: Police on Tuesday claimed a foreign terrorist codenamed "Abu Hamza" of the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba was involved in the killing of a government employee in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district and announced a Rs 10 lakh reward for information on him. Mohammad Razaq (40) was killed on Monday in the Kunda Top village of the Thanamandi area.

Razaq worked in the government's Social Welfare department while his brother Mohammad Tahir Choudhary is a soldier in the Territorial Army. Razaq was buried in the village on Tuesday. "Two terrorists affiliated to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) barged into the compound of a Territorial Army official in the village," a police spokesperson said.

Choudhary, however, escaped unhurt from the attack, she said. A case has been filed at the Thanamandi police station, the official said and added, "An investigation has been launched to track down each person involved in this act of terror." Credible evidence has been obtained that identifies one of the assailants as a "foreign terrorist" with the code name Abu Hamza, the spokesperson said.

The police and security forces deployed in the twin districts of Rajouri-Poonch are working to neutralise this group, she added. A reward of Rs 10 lakh has been announced for providing information on the terrorist, the police said while releasing a poster of his likeness.

The 32-year-old terrorist was wearing a Pathani suit with a brown shawl and had an orange bag. He has been operating in the Shadra Sharief and the Der ki Gali areas and involved in numerous terror activities, the police said. "Whoever provides any information leading to the arrest of the accused shall be rewarded Rs 10 lakh and the identity of the informant will be kept secret," the spokesperson said.

