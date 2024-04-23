High Alert in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri After TA Soldier's Brother Killed

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Following the killing of the brother of a Territorial Army soldier on Monday April 22, security forces have sounded a high alert in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

A search and cordon operation is currently underway in Kunda village, located in the Shahdara Sharief area of Rajouri's ThannaMandi tehsil where Mohammad Razak, son of Mohammad Akbar and brother of a TA soldier was shot at by suspected militants on Monday evening. Razak, 40, who was working in the Social Welfare Department was shifted to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

An official said that the security forces have been put on a high alert in view of the killing which came four days ahead of the second phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024. Also a drone-like object was seen to have fallen near the fence near Line of Control in Balakote sector in Mendhar area of Poonch district on Tuesday April 23.

According to a Police Spokesperson at around 0315 hours, a drone-like object was seen to have fallen in a damaged condition ahead near Government High School Dharati in Balakote Sector.

The object pieces have been collected and taken into custody and search operation has been launched in the area, the police spokesperson said.

On 21 April this month, Jammu and Kashmir Police, in a joint operation with Special Operations Group (SOG), arrested a registered overground worker (OGW), who is also a school headmaster, with a foreign-made pistol and Chinese grenades from the Hari Budha area of Poonch district.