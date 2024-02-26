Farmers Protest: SKM To Take Out Tractor Marches to Observe 'Quit WTO Day' Today

Hyderabad: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) is on Monday Feb 26 taking out tractor marches across the country to observe 'Quit WTO Day' in support of farmers and urge the Centre to put pressure on the developed countries to keep agriculture at the 13th ministerial conference of the WTO at Abu Dhabi. The 13th ministerial conference is being held between Feb 26 to 29. Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KKM) coordinator Sarwan Singh Pandher on Sunday said that the WTO subsidy policy for farmers was bad.

Addressing the protesting farmers during the ongoing Delhi Chalo march at the Shambhu border, Pandher further said that the government is “working to open the border and restore the Internet”. “Now in this atmosphere proper dialogue can take place,” he said.

Demand for Strict Action Against Those Who 'Torture Farmers': Jagjit Dallewal, President of Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) said that the government should take action against “those who shoot farmers”. Action should also be taken against those who enter Punjab and pick up farmers, beat them and break tractors, he said.

Internet Restored in 7 Haryana Districts: Ban on mobile internet has been lifted in 7 districts of Haryana. Internet was suspended in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa from 6 am on February 11 in view of the farmers' protest.

Internet Ban Extended in 7 Punjab districts: Meanwhile, Internet ban has been imposed by the central government in 19 police station areas of 7 districts of Punjab till February 26 in view of the recent death of a young farmer during the ongoing protest.

Barricades removed by Police: Delhi's Tikri border and Singhu border have been temporarily opened after farmers' march to Delhi was held by the farmers. Besides, road barricades were also removed from the roads along the Punjab border in Fatehabad as well.

Seven Deaths During Farmers' Movement: Meanwhile, 3 police personnel and four farmers have died during the protest march. The four farmers hailing from Punjab are 65-year-old Gyan Singh, 72-year-old Manjit Singh, 21-year-old Shubhkaran Singh and 62-year-old Darshan Singh. Besides, 58-year-old SI Hiralal, 56-year-old SI Kaushal Kumar and 40-year-old SI Vijay Kumar have also died during the farmers' stir.

Farmers Demands: The protesting farmers are demanding from Central Government to implement a separate law on MSP, withdrawal of cases against farmers during past demonstrations, keep farmers out of pollution laws, loan waiver for farmers, pension for farmers and agricultural workers, repeal of Electricity Amendment Bill 2020 and severe punishment to the culprits of Lakhimpur Khiri incident.