Farmers Protest: Internet Service Restored in All 7 Districts of Haryana

Chandigarh (Haryana) : Internet service, which was suspended in seven districts of Haryana, due to the farmers protest, has been restored. Farmers have been protesting at the Shambhu border since February 13 and are keen to move to New Delhi.

In view of the farmers protest, Internet was suspended from February 13 in Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Ambala, Sirsa, Fatehabad, Jind and Hisar districts of Haryana.

As Internet was suspended in Haryana, students appearing for board exams were facing difficulties. People have heaved a sigh of relief as internet services resumed after about 12 days.

Meanwhile, following the death of 21-year-old Shubkaran Singh during the farmers protest on the Khannouri border, farmers are miffed. Farmers across the country celebrated Black Day on February 23. A candle march was held on Saturday to pay tribute to Shubkaran. Farmers paid tribute to Shubhkaran Singh by lighting thousands of candles on the Shambhu border. The candle march was taken out from Janata Bhawan Road to Subhash Chowk in Sirsa.

Meanwhile, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said, "Our movement will continue until our demands are accepted. We have to make more sacrifices to win this movement. The path to the victory of the movement comes from sacrifices."

The farmers have demanded that the Haryana government should open all the closed roads. "The Haryana government should open the closed roads as soon as possible, so that the farmers can march to Delhi to present their demands to the Centre. If the government does not open the roads, then the farmers will break break the rules and march to Delhi," another farmer leader, who did not wished to be name, said.