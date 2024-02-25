Farmers Protest: Internet Service Restored in All 7 Districts of Haryana

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 51 minutes ago

Internet service has been restored in seven districts of Haryana

Internet service, which were suspended due to farmers protest, has been restored in seven districts of Haryana. The Internet was suspended February 13. Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said the protest will continue until their demands are met.

Chandigarh (Haryana) : Internet service, which was suspended in seven districts of Haryana, due to the farmers protest, has been restored. Farmers have been protesting at the Shambhu border since February 13 and are keen to move to New Delhi.

In view of the farmers protest, Internet was suspended from February 13 in Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Ambala, Sirsa, Fatehabad, Jind and Hisar districts of Haryana.

As Internet was suspended in Haryana, students appearing for board exams were facing difficulties. People have heaved a sigh of relief as internet services resumed after about 12 days.

Meanwhile, following the death of 21-year-old Shubkaran Singh during the farmers protest on the Khannouri border, farmers are miffed. Farmers across the country celebrated Black Day on February 23. A candle march was held on Saturday to pay tribute to Shubkaran. Farmers paid tribute to Shubhkaran Singh by lighting thousands of candles on the Shambhu border. The candle march was taken out from Janata Bhawan Road to Subhash Chowk in Sirsa.

Meanwhile, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said, "Our movement will continue until our demands are accepted. We have to make more sacrifices to win this movement. The path to the victory of the movement comes from sacrifices."

The farmers have demanded that the Haryana government should open all the closed roads. "The Haryana government should open the closed roads as soon as possible, so that the farmers can march to Delhi to present their demands to the Centre. If the government does not open the roads, then the farmers will break break the rules and march to Delhi," another farmer leader, who did not wished to be name, said.

TAGGED:

HaryanaFarmers ProtestInternet ServicesShubkaran Singh

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why India’s GDP Growth Rate Is Set to Decline to 6.5 Percent Next Year

'Kidneys on Sale on Telegram': Telangana CID Registers FIR Under Human Organs Transplantation Act

R Ashwin becomes first Indian bowler to take 100 Test wickets against England

Drugs worth Rs 350 Crore seized from Fishing Boat in Gujarat's Veraval port

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.