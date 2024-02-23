ETV Bharat Exclusive: Nadda Wants Shinde's Candidates To Contest On BJP's Lotus, Sainiks Join Chorus

Mumbai (Maharashtra): BJP President JP Nadda was on a two-day Mumbai visit. In connection with the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, JP Nadda reviewed all six Lok Sabha constituencies in Mumbai in a meeting held at the Mumbai BJP office. While addressing booth chiefs and activists meeting in suburban Andheri, he asked party workers to reach out to the masses and inform them about the work done by the Narendra Modi government in the last 10 years.

Even after Prime Minister Narendra Modi showed firm confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will cross 400 and BJP 370 in the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP does not want to take any risk. And especially after the dramatic change of power in Maharashtra when Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, BJP and NCP led by Ajit Pawar, who will the people vote for?

It is understood that BJP chief Nadda, who met the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde here, a proposal has been given by JP Nadda to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Nadda met Eknath Shinde for around one hour and discussed a wide range of issues including the current political scenario in Maharashtra, and seat-sharing for Lok Sabha polls. To ensure that the 'Mahayuti' (BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP) candidates do not suffer, Nadda has given a proposal to Eknath Shinde.

According to highly placed sources, Nadda has proposed to Shinde that in the constituencies where confusion prevails, the Mahayuti candidate will fight the election on BJP's Lotus symbol. It will give a better chance for the candidate to emerge victorious. While a final decision has not been taken by the Chief Minister over the proposal, the proposal will help the Mahayuti. A more detailed discussion of this proposal is expected to take place.

In Maharashtra, there have been drastic political developments, after Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar joined hands with the BJP. There are several leaders from other parties, which are joining the BJP. In such a situation, there is confusion in Mahayuti.

For the record, Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats and no final decision on seat-sharing has taken place in Mahayuti.

While the BJP is gearing up for the Lok Sabha polls, the road to the Parliament certainly passes through Uttar Pradesh, which has 80 Lok Sabha seats and then Maharashtra.

Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh are two key states for the BJP. In Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress have formed an alliance. While the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP will contest 63 seats, Congress has been given 17 seats. Currently, there are 64 MPs of BJP, 10 of BSP, 3 of SP, 1 of Congress and 2 of Apna Dal in Uttar Pradesh.

In Maharashtra, BJP has 23 MPs, Shiv Sena 13, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) 5, NCP Sharadchandra Pawar 3, NCP 1, MIM 1, Independent 1 and Congress 1.

The undivided Shiv Sena had 18 MPs after the 2019 elections. Of them, 13 MPs joined Eknath Shinde. Four NCP MPs were elected after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Of the four, one MP joined hands with Ajit Pawar, while three stayed with Sharad Pawar.

BJP MLA from Mumbai Atul Bhatkhalkar said that the senior leaders of the Mahayuti will sit together and take a decision regarding seat allocation.

It is understood that in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls, ​BJP will fight on 32 seats in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena will fight on 12 seats and NCP will contest on four seats. Shiv Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar has openly expressed his displeasure on it.

"Even if we are with the BJP, we should not be pressurised by them," Kirtikar said and added that in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Shiv Sena had fought on 19 seats and won 18. "In such a situation, how can we accept 12 seats this time," he asked.

In the 2019 polls, Shiv Sena won from Mumbai South, Mumbai South Central and Mumbai North West constituencies. It is understood that Shiv Sena (UBT) will also field candidates in these three seats. It is understood that Shiv Sena (UBT) will field current MP Arvind Sawant from Mumbai South, Anil Desai from Mumbai South Central and Gajanan Kirtikar's son Amol Kirtikar from Mumbai North West. Shiv Sena (UBT) will also field Sanjay Dina Patil from Mumbai North East.