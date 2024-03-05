DRDO Team Submits Report on Dual-Use Equipment Seized from Chinese Cargo Heading to Pakistan

author img

By ANI

Published : 2 hours ago

As per the study prepared by the specialists from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the large-scale Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machines that were taken into custody were dual-purpose devices with potential military uses.

As per the study prepared by the specialists from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the large-scale Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machines that were taken into custody were dual-purpose devices with potential military uses.

New Delhi: In the case of the seizure of suspicious items being shipped from China for possible use in Pakistan's nuclear weapons programme, a Defence Research and Development Organisation ( DRDO) team on Monday submitted its official report to the competent authority, said government sources.

According to the report by the DRDO experts, the seized large-size Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machines are dual-use equipment and can be used for military applications, the sources added.

Notably, security agencies at Mumbai's Nhava Sheva port intercepted a Karachi-bound ship from China suspected of containing a consignment that could be used for Pakistan's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes, said a source.

The team from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) had examined the consignment, which is primarily suspected of being used in Pakistan's nuclear initiatives, particularly in manufacturing critical components for missile development.

Read More

  1. Ship Going From China to Pak stopped at Mumbai Port, Consignment Meant for Nuclear Programme Seized
  2. Three arrested for raising Pakistan Zindabad' slogans in Vidhana Soudha corridors in Bengaluru

TAGGED:

DRDOChinese CargoPakistanDual Equipment Seized

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmiri Scribe Asif Sultan Rearrested Hours after Release: Another Twist in His Legal Battle

What the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey Data Tells Us

'It is the only place where...': Moon Man Mylswamy on why Kulasekarapattinam is a sweet spot for ISRO launches

Why Nair, Prathap, Krishnan and Shukla will be the world's first "vyomanauts"

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.