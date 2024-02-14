Delhi Riots: Umar Khalid Withdraws His Bail Plea from Supreme Court

Published : 3 hours ago

Supreme Court judge Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra on August 9 last year, recused himself from hearing Khalid’s plea. Delhi police arrested Khalid in September 2020 and charged him with criminal conspiracy, rioting, unlawful assembly and others.

New Delhi: Activist Umar Khalid on Wednesday withdrew his bail plea from the Supreme Court due to "change in circumstances". A case was lodged under anti-terror law UAPA over his alleged involvement in the conspiracy behind 2020 Delhi riots.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Khalid, submitted before a bench led by justice Bela M Trivedi that the application is being withdrawn in view of "change in circumstances". The apex court was informed that Khalid will seek bail afresh before the trial court. The apex court allowed Khalid to withdraw his plea. On several occasions, Khalid’s bail plea was adjourned by the apex court due to unavailability of his counsel.

Delhi police had arrested Khalid in September 2020 and charged with criminal conspiracy, rioting, unlawful assembly as well as several sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). He has been in jail since then.

In May this year, the apex court had sought Delhi Police’s reply on Khalid’s bail plea. Khalid had moved the apex court against the Delhi High Court order denying him bail.

Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, and several others have been booked under UAPA and other provisions of the IPC in connection with 2020 Delhi riots.

Khalid moved the apex court challenging the Delhi High Court order passed on October 18, 2022, rejecting his bail plea in the matter. The high court had said he was in constant touch with other co-accused and the allegations against him were prima facie true.

