Delhi Police on high alert after Varanasi district court permits Hindu to offer prayers at Gyanvapi

By ANI

Published : 16 hours ago

Following the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and a court order allowing Hindu prayers at the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, Delhi Police has issued an advisory to SHOs to prevent communal incidents. The advisory highlighted potential provocations and urged vigilance, especially concerning discussions on social media and personal spaces. Meanwhile a Varanasi court has set February 15th for hearing a petition seeking a survey of closed basements in the mosque complex by the ASI.

New Delhi: After the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya and the Varanasi district court order allowing the Hindu side to offer prayers in the southern cellar of Gyanvapi mosque, Delhi Police has issued an advisory to all station house officers (SHOs) to remain vigilant and avoid any type of communal incidents in their area.

The advisory stated that some elements might try to dissipate the atmosphere. The advisory also warned all the police stations to watch the activities of those involved in major protests, such as the anti-CAA-NRC protest, the farmers protest, and those involved in the 2020 Delhi riots. The Delhi Police special branch also advised all the SHOs of all police stations to take precautionary actions to avoid any type of communal incident in their area.

Apart from that, the special branch also suggested the SHOs make a list of the people who might dissipate the atmosphere after these religious happenings like 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony, gyanvapi court order, etc. In its advisory the Police stated that, in the backdrop of the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya, the issue of Gyanvapi Mosque assumes significance for other communities. The emotional issue is being discussed among the members of other communities in Delhi on social media and in personal spaces.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, a Varanasi court fixed February 15 for the hearing of a petition seeking a survey of all closed basements in the Gyanvapi mosque complex by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The matter of plea filed by petitioner Rakhi Singh relates to the opening of the remaining 'tehkhanas'. Earlier, the Allahabad High Court heard an appeal moved by the Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee challenging the Varanasi District Court order that allowed the Hindu side to offer prayers in the southern cellar of Gyanvapi mosque.

The court granted time to the Masjid Intezamia Committee of Gyanvapi mosque to amend its pleadings to include a challenge to a January 17 order consequent to which the January 31 order was passed, which permitted Hindus to conduct prayers within the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque. On January 31, the Varanasi district court allowed the Hindu side to offer prayers in the southern cellar of Gyanvapi mosque.

The court directed the Varanasi district magistrate to make arrangements within seven days for 'puja' to be performed by the Hindu side and a pujari (priest) nominated by Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust. After the order of the court, "puja" and "aarti" were performed in the southern cellar of Gyanvapi mosque.

