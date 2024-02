Delhi: Fiji Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad arrives in Delhi, to meet EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi: The Deputy Prime Minister of Fiji Biman Prasad arrived in New Delhi on February 4 kicking off his week-long visit to India. Upon reaching the National Capital, Prasad was welcomed by the Ministry of External Affairs’ JS Indo-Pacific, Paramita Tripathi. His visit will span from February 04 to 10, departing on February 11. He will meet MoS for External Affairs and Education, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh on February 05, along with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

(More details are awaited)