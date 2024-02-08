Curative pleas against 2013 judgement recriminalising consensual gay sex infructuous: SC

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Feb 8, 2024, 10:50 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Thursday said the curative pleas challenging the 2013 judgment, which re-criminalised consensual gay sex in private, have become “infructuous” against the backdrop of the 2018 verdict, which decriminalised the act.

The Supreme Court declared on Thursday that, in light of the 2018 decision that decriminalised the act, the curative arguments contesting the 2013 ruling—which had recriminalised consensual gay sex in private—had become "infructuous."

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said the curative pleas challenging the 2013 judgment, which re-criminalised consensual gay sex in private, have become “infructuous” against the backdrop of the 2018 verdict, which decriminalised the act.

A five-judge bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and comprising justices BR Gavai, Bela M Trivedi, Pankaj Mithal, and Manoj Misra said the subsequent judgment in the Navtej Singh Jauhar case by which consensual gay sex was decriminalised has made these curative petitions infructuous. “We will say this curative petition became infructuous in view of the constitution bench judgment, we rendered in Navtej Johar,” said the bench.

In 2013, a two-judge bench of the apex court overruled a 2009 Delhi High Court judgment, which decriminalised consensual gay sex in private. The review pleas against the 2013 judgment were also dismissed, which led to the filing of the curative petitions in 2014.

On September 6, 2018, a five-judge constitution bench unanimously decriminalised a part of Section 377 of the IPC, which criminalises consensual unnatural sex. The apex court had said that it violated the right to equality. The petitions were filed by Navtej Singh Jauhar and others. In 2001, the NGO Naaz Foundation filed a PIL in the Delhi High Court seeking the legalisation of gay sex among consenting adults, which was dismissed.

Read More

  1. "Under UAPA, bail an exception and jail the rule," SC rejects bail of a member of Sikhs for Justice
  2. Familial Relations with Other Accused Not Enough to Establish Common Intention for Crime: SC
  3. SC Collegium Recommends Appointment of Justice N V Anjaria as Chief Justice of Karnataka HC

TAGGED:

Supreme CourtConsensual Gay Sex

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

WATCH | 'Sir, Forgive Us': Robbers Return Filmmaker M. Manikandan's National Awards with Apology

Kiss Day 2024: Celebrating Love and Affection

42 Lakh Weddings From Jan 15 to July 15 to Generate Business of Rs 5.5 Lakh Crore: CAIT Survey

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.