Counsel Claims 90% Man-Made Forest Fires in Uttarakhand, SC to Examine It on May 8

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said it will hear on May 8, a plea in connection with forest fires in Uttarakhand. A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and Sandeep Mehta took up the matter of Uttarakhand forest fires, where 910 such incidents have occurred since November 1, 2023, damaging forests in about 1145 hectares.

A counsel, who has filed an impleadment application, contended before the bench that almost 44 per cent of forests in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand were burning. He stressed that the biggest shock was that 90 per cent of these fires were man-made and added, “I am telling your lordships something which is shocking.....”.

Citing reports, the counsel stressed that 44 per cent of the forest of Kumaon is burning. “You said 44 per cent under fire?” the bench queried. The counsel said yes, and the whole area is covered with pine trees. The Uttarakhand government counsel sought the court's permission to file a status report regarding the current situation.

The bench has scheduled the matter for further hearing on May 8. The apex court was hearing a plea filed by Rituparn Uniyal seeking steps to protect forests, wildlife and birds from wildfires in Uttarakhand. The plea claimed that forest fires have increased over the years and they cause massive damage to the environment.

The plea sought direction to the Centre, state government, and the principal chief conservator of forests in the state to make pre-fire arrangements and frame a policy to prevent forest fires.

In 2019, the apex court observed that forest fires posed a serious problem in hill states, especially during summer. The court had noted that the reason was the large presence of pine trees, which are highly flammable, in most areas.

Read More