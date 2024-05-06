‘Don’t harass the TN district Collectors’, SC To ED In Illegal Sand Mining Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday told the Enforcement Directorate that it should not harass the collectors of five Tamil Nadu districts “unnecessarily” in relation to a money laundering probe related to alleged illegal sand mining.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the Tamil Nadu government, submitted before a bench led by Justice Bela M Trivedi that the district collectors had appeared before the ED and the officials reached the agency’s office at 11 am but they were made to sit till 8:30 p.m.

The ED’s counsel submitted that the collectors had appeared, but so far, no details and documents have been submitted. Sibal submitted that they have submitted all the documents which they were asked for. The apex court noted that the respondents have appeared before the ED as directed by the court.

The bench, also comprising Justice Pankaj Mithal, told the ED’s counsel, “You can’t do that…don’t retain them unnecessarily…they are responsible for things.” The bench stressed that the officials should not be unnecessarily harassed and they have supplied the documents.

The ED’s counsel said his instructions are that no details or documents have been submitted and the agency can file an affidavit to this effect.

After hearing, the bench asked the ED to specify documents which have not been submitted by the collectors and submit a report making clear which documents it had sought through summons that have not been supplied. The bench scheduled the matter for further hearing after summer vacations.

In April, the apex court had pulled up the five district collectors for not appearing physically before the ED despite orders and directed them to present themselves before the agency personally on April 25.

The apex court was hearing an appeal filed by the ED against the Madras High Court's decision to stay the ED's summons to the five district collectors in Tamil Nadu.