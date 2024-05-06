SC Grants Anticipatory Bail to Mukhtar Ansari’s Son in Violation of Model Code of Conduct Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to Umar Ansari, son of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, in a criminal case registered against him during the 2022 assembly elections in connection with the alleged violation of the model code of conduct. Mukhtar Ansari died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in Banda Uttar Pradesh on March 28.

A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and PK Mishra expressed the court's inclination in granting anticipatory bail to Ansari after noting that the charges framed against him are subject to the adjudication in the trial. The bench, granting anticipatory bail, asked Ansari to cooperate with the investigation, appear before the court, and participate in the trial.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal and advocate Nizam Pasha represented Ansari before the apex court. The bench noted that it was argued before the court that the co-accused had surrendered and then secured bail and the petitioner here seeks anticipatory bail.

“The offending statement is not attributed to the petitioner….it was during assembly election”, noted the bench. The Uttar Pradesh counsel opposed any relief for Ansari and argued that there are allegations and there is an entire video. “Having considered that co-accused have been granted bail…..the offending statement being attributed to the petitioner is a matter of trial. We deem it appropriate to grant relief in the present matter…”, said the apex court, in its order.

On January 25, the top court granted him protection from arrest in the case. In December last year, the Allahabad High Court rejected the anticipatory bail application of Ansari and said that looking at the facts and circumstances of the case, the offence is made out.

In March 2022, an FIR was lodged at Kotwali police station in Mau district against Abbas Ansari (SBSP candidate from Mau Sadar seat), Umar Ansari and 150 unknown people.

It was alleged that on March 3, 2022, at Pahadpura ground, Abbas Ansari, Umar Ansari, and organiser Mansoor Ahmad Ansari in a public meeting called for settling a score with the Mau administration. It was a case of violation of the election code of conduct.