Cong President Mallikarjun Kharge to headline Punjab's Inaugural Workers Convention on Feb 11

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is set to arrive at Punjab to lead the state's first worker convention on February 11. Organized by the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee under Amarinder Singh Raja Warring's leadership, the event highlights the party's collective effort in building a comprehensive structure .

Chandigarh: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is set to visit Punjab's Samrala on February 11 to lead the state's first worker convention of the party. In a statement, the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) leaders said that the convention is being organized by the Punjab Congress, under the leadership of PPCC Chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.

The statement credited the collective leadership of PPCC, including Raja Waring and Partap Singh Bajwa, for preparing the party body at various levels, emphasizing the significance of this convention before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.", "As per party leaders, MPs, MLAs, along with district, block, and mandal level presidents of the party will attend the convention. Apart from this, district, block, and mandal committees will also be in attendance at this convention.

This is the first-ever worker's convention that is being organised by Punjab Congress, as till now no other PPCC President was able to complete the entire body of Punjab Congress up to booth level committees" Punjab Congress leaders said. It just goes on to showcase the hard work of Amarinder Singh Raja Warring that he has been able to complete the entire structure after only taking over as president two years back" they added.

