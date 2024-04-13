Cong names 16 more LS poll candidates, fields Vikramaditya Singh against BJP's Kangana Ranaut

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday announced a list of 16 more candidates for the Lok Sabha polls and fielded former Union minister Manish Tewari from the Chandigarh parliamentary constituency.

The Mallikarjun Kharge-led party also pitted Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh against BJP candidate and Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut in the state's Mandi Lok Sabha seat.

34-year-old Vikramaditya Singh is the son of the Congress' Himachal Pradesh unit chief Pratibha Singh and former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister late Virbhadra Singh. The candidates were announced during a meeting of the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) here on Saturday evening.

The grand old party has fielded Vinod Sultanpuri from Shimla (SC) constituency. The party has also announced candidates for four seats in Gujarat - Ramji Thakor (Palvi) - Mehesana, Himmatsinh Patel - Ahmedabad East, Pareshbhai Dhanani - Rajkot and Naishadh Desai - Navasari.

Congress also announced nine candidates from Odisha. It has given a ticket to Mohan Hembram from Keonjhar -ST constituency while the party has shown faith in Srikant Kumar Jena, who will fight the polls from Balasore.

Congress has fielded Anant Prasad Sethi from the Bhadrak-SC seat while Anchal Das has been given a ticket from the Jajpur-SC constituency. The party has fielded Sashmita Behera from Dhenkanal. Sidharth Swarup Das has been fielded from Kendrapada while Rabindra Kumar Sethy has been fielded from Jagatsinghpur-SC seat.

From Puri, Sucharita Mohanty will be the Congress candidate while Yazir Nawas has been given a candidate from Bhubaneswar. Congress also announced candidates for five Assembly constituencies in Gujarat, where by-polls are slated to be held. The Congress has fielded Dineshbhai Tulsidas Patel (Vijapur), Rajubhai Odedra (Porbander), Haribahi Kansagara (Manavadar), Mahendrasinh Parmar (Khambat) and Kanubhai Gohil (Vaghodia).