Chhattisgarh: Two Female Naxals Arrested in Bijapur

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh): Two female Naxalites were on Thursday arrested in Bijapur, police said.

A senior police official said that both these female Naxalites were arrested from two different places. A reward of Rs one lakh has been declared on one of them, while a reward of Rs 10,000 was declared on the other," the senior police official added.

He said that the duo was apprehended by the joint police team of Kutru and Farsegarh police stations as part of the anti-Naxal operations.

"Female Naxalite Poyam Fagni, carrying a reward of Rs one lakh, is an LGS member. The captured female Naxalite is accused of murdering a villager, and assaulting and attacking the police," police said.

It is understood that Poyam was involved in the incident of firing on police in Edappally forest on September 10, 2015. A warrant was pending against her in the Farsegarh police station.

The other arrested female Naxalite is Poyami Sunny from Chuchkonta. "A reward of Rs 10,000 was announced on Poyam Sunny. She is also accused of murdering villagers and assaulting and attacking police personnel. Five warrants were pending against her in the Farsegarh police station.

The duo was produced in a court in Bijapur. Anti-Naxal campaigns are being run continuously in Chhattisgarh.