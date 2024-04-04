Chhattisgarh: Two Female Naxals Arrested in Bijapur

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 4, 2024, 9:23 PM IST

Two female naxals were arrested by Chhattisgarh Police on Thursday

The Chhattisgarh Police on Thursday arrested two women Naxalites. A reward of Rs one lakh was announced for one of the Naxals while there was a reward of Rs 10,000 on the other.

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh): Two female Naxalites were on Thursday arrested in Bijapur, police said.

A senior police official said that both these female Naxalites were arrested from two different places. A reward of Rs one lakh has been declared on one of them, while a reward of Rs 10,000 was declared on the other," the senior police official added.

He said that the duo was apprehended by the joint police team of Kutru and Farsegarh police stations as part of the anti-Naxal operations.

"Female Naxalite Poyam Fagni, carrying a reward of Rs one lakh, is an LGS member. The captured female Naxalite is accused of murdering a villager, and assaulting and attacking the police," police said.

It is understood that Poyam was involved in the incident of firing on police in Edappally forest on September 10, 2015. A warrant was pending against her in the Farsegarh police station.

The other arrested female Naxalite is Poyami Sunny from Chuchkonta. "A reward of Rs 10,000 was announced on Poyam Sunny. She is also accused of murdering villagers and assaulting and attacking police personnel. Five warrants were pending against her in the Farsegarh police station.

The duo was produced in a court in Bijapur. Anti-Naxal campaigns are being run continuously in Chhattisgarh.

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Home-Cooked Veg Thali Price Rose By 7% And Non-Veg-Thali Declined By 7% Y-O-Y In March

With Crew, Tabu yet Again Affirms Her Three-decade Reign of Versatility

Attacks on the CPEC are an Embarrassment

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.