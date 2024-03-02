Centre Signs Tripartite Pact to Solve Problems of Tripura's Indigenous People

New Delhi: A tripartite agreement between TIPRA Motha and the governments of Tripura and India was signed on Saturday in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to bring a lasting solution to the problems of the state's indigenous people. Shah said that with the signing of the agreement, the government has respected history, corrected past wrongs and accepted the present reality to proceed towards a brighter future.

Under the pact, it was agreed to amicably resolve all issues of the indigenous people of Tripura related to history, land and political rights, economic development, identity, culture and language, according to an official statement. "I assure all stakeholders of Tripura that you won't have to fight for your rights anymore. The government of India will be two steps ahead in creating mechanisms to safeguard your rights," Shah said.

The home minister said no one can change history but everyone can learn from their past mistakes and move ahead. He said the TIPRA Motha and all tribal parties have played a constructive role and the BJP government in Tripura also worked sincerely towards this agreement. The tripartite agreement between Tripura Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance, popularly known as TIPRA Motha, and the state and central governments was signed at North Block here.

Shah said under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, another treaty has been signed furthering harmony in the Northeast. "Delighted to announce the signing of a tripartite agreement resolving issues related to the economic development, land rights and the identity of the indigenous people of Tripura," he said.

Shah said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, 11 peace and boundary settlement agreements in Northeastern states were signed. In 2019, a peace pact was signed with the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and the agreement with TIPRA Motha is the last for the Northeast before going to the Lok Sabha polls, he added.

TIPRA Motha supremo Pradyot Debbarma was on a 'fast-unto-death' to demand a permanent solution to the problems of the indigenous people. Following assurance of the interlocutors of the Central government, he came to the national capital and agreed for the pact. Debbarma was one of the signatories of the agreement. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Shah was also present on the occasion.

The home minister said with this agreement, Tripura has moved forward to become a dispute-free Tripura. As part of the agreement, it was agreed to constitute a Joint Working Group or Committee to work out and implement the mutually agreed points on all agreed issues in a time-bound manner to ensure an honourable solution.

In order to maintain a conducive atmosphere for implementation of the pact, all stakeholders shall refrain from resorting to any form of protest or agitation, starting from the day of signing of the agreement, the statement said. Shah said Tripura will be committed to make its contribution in realising the prime minister's dream of a 'Viksit Bharat' and also have its share and will move forward as a 'Viksit Tripura'.

He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Ministry of Home Affairs has made efforts to give shape to vision of an insurgency-free, dispute-free and violence-free Northeast. He noted that due to several agreements signed by the Modi government, around 10,000 people have given up arms and joined mainstream in the last few years, which has resulted in an atmosphere of development for the region.