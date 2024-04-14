Highlights of BJP's 'Sankalp Patra': UCC, One Nation One Election, 'Prosperous Bharat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the BJP's Lok Sabha poll manifesto in New Delhi on Sunday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the BJP's Lok Sabha poll manifesto here on Sunday in the presence of party president J P Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other leaders.

Called the 'Sankalp Patra', The manifesto focuses on implementation of Uniform Civil Code and One Nation, One Election besides four pillars of 'Viksit Bharat' - women empowerment, youth power, farmers and the poor.

“The manifesto focuses on four pillars of Viksit Bharat -- women power, youth power, farmers and the poor. It (manifesto) focuses on the dignity of life and the quality of life, the quantity of opportunity as well as the quality of opportunity. The government will focus on taking piped gas to all homes and providing free electricity through solar power,” said Prime Minister Modi while releasing the election manifesto for 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"BJP will start working on the promises made in the manifesto immediately after the results are declared on June 4," Modi said. "I present this Sankalp Patra of the BJP as a document of 'Modi ki Guarantee' to the people of the nation for their blessings," he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP chief JP Nadda among others were present during the manifesto release ceremony at the BJP headquarters in Delhi. The BJP, in its manifesto, said that 2025 will be “Janjaatiya Year”. One of the major focuses in the manifesto is “One Nation, One Election” and “single electoral roll”.

Reiterating its intention to make India the third-largest economy in the world, the BJP manifesto set the goal of making India a “global manufacturing hub. The manifesto talks about ‘Virasat Se Vikas‘ and for the Ramayan Utsav to be celebrated across the world, promising more development in Ayodhya. The BJP manifesto also talks about bringing laws against paper leaks, education policy and hosting the Olympics in 2036.

The manifesto guarantees to make three crore more Lakhpati Didis. It aims to bring more awareness on cervical cancer, increased number of washrooms for women and the implementation of the Mahila Shakti Vandan Act. Migrant labourers and people under similar category will be linked to the e-Shram portal and they will be able to validate facilities provided under it, the manifesto said.

Here are the key highlights of the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' for the 2024 parliamentary polls: