BJP Manifesto For Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi Unveils 'Sankalp Patra'| All Updates

Hyderabad: With its focus on a roadmap for 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India), Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the BJP’s manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on Sunday. This comes on a day marking the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution.

Besides, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party President JP Nadda, and Home Minister Amit Shah. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh also attended the event. The BJP's manifesto focuses on development, a prosperous India, women, youth, the poor, and farmers.

The theme of the manifesto is "Modi's Guarantee: Developed India 2047," with a focus on cultural nationalism. The BJP had appointed a manifesto committee headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh that met twice to deliberate on its contents after the party had launched multiple exercises, including massive campaigns across the country to seek people's suggestions before the release of the 'Sankalp Patra'.

The BJP received over 1.5 million suggestions for its manifesto, including more than 400,000 through the NaMo app and over 1.1 million through videos. The Lok Sabha polls are scheduled to take place from April 19, 2024, to June 1, 2024, to choose the 543 representatives for the 18th Lok Sabha. These elections will be conducted over seven phases, with the outcome being declared on June 4. Around 970 million individuals, out of a total population of 1.44 billion, are eligible to take part in the elections.

The legislative assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Sikkim will coincide with the general election. Additionally, there will be by-elections for 35 seats across 16 states.

10.44 AM

Tamil language is our pride, BJP will make every effort to enhance its global reputation, PM Modi said. (With PTI Inputs)

10.36 AM

The Modi-led government will work to implement 'one nation, one election', PM Modi assured during the release of party manifesto.

10.34 AM

The last 10 years were dedicated to women's dignity and new opportunities. And, the next 5 years will be of new participation of Nari Shakti, PM Modi asserted.

10.31 AM

Work on in full pace to finish Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project: PM Modi at the BJP poll manifesto event. (With PTI Inputs)

10.24 AM

The BJP govt has built 4 crore houses for the poor. We will build 3 crore more houses for such families, PM Modi. (With PTI Inputs)

10.11 AM

BJP has decided to raise a loan limit under the 'Mudra' scheme to Rs 20 lakh from Rs 10 lakh, PM Modi further added.

10.03 AM

The party has resolved to bring all senior citizens above 70 years of age under the 'Ayushman Bharat' scheme, PM Modi added.

10.01 AM

The party's manifesto focuses on dignity, quality of life; quantity, and quality of opportunities, PM Modi added.

9.58 AM

The whole country waits for BJP's 'sankalp patra' and the party has executed its promises on the ground in 10 years, PM Modi said at the manifesto event.

9.52 AM

BJP's manifesto is seen as the gold standard in world politics, Rajnath Singh added.

9.54 AM

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said that PM Modi's guarantees are seen as pure as the 24 carat gold.

9.50 AM

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) releases Sankalp Patra for Lok Sabha elections 2024.