NDA's Bihar Seat-Sharing Pact: BJP to Contest 17, JD(U) 16, Chirag's LJP 5

NDA

New Delhi: Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will contest 5 of 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, according to an announcement made by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The BJP will contest 17 Lok Sabha seats, JD(U) 16, and two other parties one each in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Vinod Tawde said, the BJP's in-charge for elections in Bihar.

"The BJP will contest 17 out of the total 40 seats and the JD(U) will contest 16. The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will contest five seats," Tawde said at the presser jointly addressed by NDA allies from the state.

Vinod Tawde announced this at an NDA press conference held at party headquarters in New Delhi. Two other NDA allies -- Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Morha -- will contest one seat each, Vinod Tawde, the BJP's in-charge for elections in the state.

Bihar LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Raju Tiwari said Chirag Paswan will contest from Hajipur Lok Sabha seat, which has been given to the party under the seat-sharing pact. With Union minister Pashupati Paras's LJP faction finding no mention in the seat-sharing deal, Bihar BJP chief Samrat Choudhary said that talks are going on with him.

BJP has confirmed the names of 17 seats which are West Champaran, East Champaran, Aurangabad, Madhubani, Araria, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Maharajganj, Saran, Ujiarpur, Begusarai, Nawada, Patna Sahib. , is the Lok Sabha seat of Patliputra, Arrah, Buxar, Sasaram. JDA will contest in Sitamarhi, Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Madhepura, Gopalganj, Siwan, Bhagalpur, Banka, Munger, Nalanda, Jehanabad, Shivhar. Chirag's LJPR has got 5 seats which are Vaishali, Hajipur, Samastipur, Khagaria and Jamui. Hindustani Awam Morcha will contest from Gaya and Rashtriya Lok Morcha from Karakat.

In 2019, NDA had won 39 out of 40 seats in Bihar. This time in the seat distribution, Pashupati Paras's party has not got any seat in NDA. Whereas the Grand Alliance had won only one seat, Kishanganj, which went to Congress. RJD was defeated in that election.

Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases in Bihar on 19 April, 26 April, 7 May, 13 May, 20 May, 25 May and 1 June. In the first phase, voting will be held for 4 seats on 19th April, while voting will be held for 5 seats each on 26th April, 7th May, 13th May and 20th May. In the sixth and seventh phases, voting will be held for 8 seats each.