'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' | Confident that Bengal will work to reunite country: Rahul Gandhi

Jalpaiguri/Siliguri: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi began the 13th day of his Bharat Jodo Nyay yatra from West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district after a two-day break on Sunday. The Congress MP resumed his journey amid the shock to the INDIA alliance in the form of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's exit from Mahagathbandhan.

Amidst differences in opposition bloc INDIA over seat sharing with TMC in Bengal for Lok sabha polls, Gandhi called on the Bengal and Bengalis to spearhead the battle against prevailing injustices in the nation. His statement, delivered during the Yatra in North Bengal, followed closely after Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee's announcement that her party would contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections independently in the state.

Expressing gratitude for the warm reception in West Bengal, Gandhi remarked, "Bengal holds a special place. Bengal led the ideological fight during the Independence struggle. Bengal and Bengalis must lead from the front to combat injustice, foster unity, and curb hatred in the present circumstances."

He emphasised, "If you don't rise to the occasion, people will never forgive you. It is not about any single individual; it is about Bengal showing the way and leading in this fight." Although Gandhi refrained from directly naming any political entity, his comments elicited diverse reactions from both the TMC and other political quarters.

Here are the updates from the Yatra today: