Cong president Kharge slams PM Modi for trying to become 11th "avatar" of Lord Vishnu

Dehradun: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for trying to become the 11th "avatar" of Lord Vishnu. He is currently on a tour of Uttarakhand and has reached Devbhoomi to fill the enthusiasm among Congress workers. When he reached 'Virat Karyakarta Sammelan' organised at Bannu School Ground, Dehradun, the workers accorded him a grand welcome.

'Modi considers himself the incarnation of Vishnu, he said while addressing a massive rally of Congress in Uttarakhand. Kharge fiercely attacked the Modi government. Mallikarjun Kharge said that Modi considers himself the incarnation of Vishnu. After the 10 incarnations of Vishnu, he has now set out to become the 11th incarnation.

Asking the people to oust the BJP from power, Kharge said they should not let it win the general elections in the name of religion. Kharge said that the people of Uttarakhand are very courageous, they protect the entire country by living in the lap of the Himalayas. People here sacrifice their lives to save the country, but these days PM Modi is giving the credit of saving the country to himself instead of Uttarakhand. Lying has become his habit. Mallikarjun Kharge said that Nehru, Indira, Sonia Gandhi come in Modi's dreams. Rahul Gandhi does not allow PM Modi to sleep.

He said that PM Modi is scared of Congress' Nyay Yatra. An attempt was made to sabotage his visit to Assam. Mallikarjun Kharge said that workers are the strength of Congress. He said that Congress made sacrifices for the freedom and unity of the country. In future, too, Congress will face such people boldly.