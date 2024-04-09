Baba Ramdev to INDIA Bloc: Respect Sanatan Dharam Else Expect Crushing Defeat in LS Polls

Haridwar (Uttarakhand): Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev has advised the INDIA bloc to be wary of its statements against the Sanatan Dharam. Ramdev warned the INDIA bloc of its disregard towards the Hindu religion will earn them a huge loss in the upcoming election.

He also suggested them they should speak with seriousness and sensitivity while discussing the Sanatan Dharma. Inciting sarcasm and a rude attitude towards Hinduism will only cause them loss and suffering, Ramdev added. Ramdev has also, time and again, sided with the saffron camp and recited the slogan, "Ab ki baar, 400 par."

Ramdev claimed that he is dedicated in bringing about all-round development in the country through diligence and hardwork. "Currently, I am focused in making the country free of educational and medical slavery. I also aim to eradicate the nature of colonial hangover through Yoga and Seva Dham," he added.

Ramdev referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the guardian of the eternal values of Sanatan Dharma. "PM Modi is going to defeat the enemies because he is a warrior of the Hindu religion. He has the policies, determination and leadership skills required for the long-term interest of the nation. I wish him luck for the upcoming polls," he added.

A few days ago, on April 5, Ramdev said that just as former Chief Minister Manohar Lal served Haryana as Chief Minister, in the same way he would serve the people by becoming a Minister of Parliament. The yoga guru described Chief Minister Nayab Saini as a virtuous soul and said that he would meet him soon.