Country Being Taken for Ride, Govt's Eyes Closed: SC on 'Misleading' Patanjali Ads

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday pulled up Centre for its inaction against Patanjali's "misleading and false" advertisements regarding curing various diseases and restrained Patanjali from publishing advertisements for products claiming to cure diseases for now.

A bench comprising justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah said the entire country is being taken for a ride! The bench told the Centre's counsel, you wait for two years, the petition was filed in 2022, when the drugs Act says this is prohibited. Justice Amanullah expressed discontent at Centre’s for not taking action against Patanjali. Additional solicitor general K M Nataraj, representing the Centre, said the state should act in connection with the Patanjali advertisements. The bench orally remarked that the government is sitting with its eyes closed.

Justice Amanullah said the court will make two persons, founder Baba Ramdev and MD Acharya Balkrishan, whose photographs are there in the advertisement, party in the proceedings. Senior advocate Vipin Sanghi, appearing for Patanjali, said so far, Baba Ramdev is concerned, he is a sanyasi. Justice Amanullah said the court is not bothered by that. Justice Kohli said they were aware of the order and prima facie they are flouting the court order.

The apex court was hearing a plea by Indian Medical Association seeking action against Baba Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved for defaming allopathy medicine.

During the hearing, Justice Amanullah told the Patanjali counsel that the company had the courage to still come up with these advertisements after the court's order in November 2023, and added that the company is tempting the court! The apex court issued show-cause notice of contempt to Patanjali Ayurved and its MD Balakrishna for continuing to issue allegedly misleading advertisements. The court also restrained the company from issuing all advertisements relating to BP, diabetes, asthma and some other diseases.

The apex court has scheduled the matter for further hearing on March 19. In November, the apex court had cautioned Patanjali Ayurved against making "false" and "misleading" claims in advertisements about its medicines as a cure of several diseases.