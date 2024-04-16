Lok Sabha Election 2024: Priyanka Gandhi Says People of India Are Looking for Change

Jorhat (Assam) : "If the government at the center changes, I will ensure a salary hike for tea garden workers," promised Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi during a roadshow in Jorhat, Assam. She also raised the issue of granting Scheduled Tribe status to six communities and asserted that the Congress is committed to fulfilling this promise.

Priyanka Gandhi expressed her confidence in the people's desire for change in this election. "I am not an astrologer. I cannot say how many seats we will win. But what I have seen is that the people of the country are looking for change," Priyanka Gandhi further commented in front of reporters.

This was the first phase of the Congress party's final campaign in Assam. Campaigning in the state's five constituencies, AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi participated in a roadshow in Titabar falling under the Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday. She urged the people to re-elect Gaurav Gogoi to the Lower House.

Despite the unfavorable weather conditions and heavy rains, Priyanka Gandhi carried on with the election campaign in Assam. Priyanka Gandhi addressed the public in Titabar when she said that Gaurav Gogoi will serve you wholeheartedly. "He will raise your voice in Parliament. Gaurav Gogoi is a very honest and dynamic individual. Just like his father, Gaurav Gogoi prioritizes the people's issues above all else. Only after that does he consider his family. Ever since Gaurav has entered Parliament, he has been raising your concerns," she said.

Priyanka Gandhi spoke about the demand for granting Scheduled Tribe status to six communities. She said, "Gaurav has raised four or five of your main issues in Parliament. The first one is the issue of granting Scheduled Tribe status to six communities. Granting Scheduled Tribe status to these six communities is our commitment, and it will be done."

She criticized the BJP for not doing anything for the development of tea garden workers and said that the Congress has promised to increase their wages. Mentioning her previous interaction with women from the tea garden community, the Congress leader stated, "The wages of women tea garden workers are very low. We had spoken about raising tea workers' wages earlier as well. In the election manifesto, we have mentioned that we will increase the wages of tea garden workers if the government at the center changes. We will increase the wages of tea garden workers. We have shown you what we promised in Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, etc."