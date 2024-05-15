Post Poll Violence Continues in Many Areas of Andhra Pradesh; Section 144 in Several Places

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) : Clashes continue even after the end of polling in several constituencies in Palnadu and Rayalaseema areas in Andhra Pradesh. The leaders of the ruling YSRCP, who are accused of committing all sorts of violations last five years, are getting more agitated after the polling of the general elections.

Mainly in Macherla and Gurajala assembly constituencies, attacks are being carried out allegedly by the YSRCP leaders. The TDP leaders accused the YSRCP leaders of targetting the voters for not voting in favour of their contesting candidates.

Section 144 Prohibitory Orders: Palnadu District Collector Shiv Shankar has imposed section 144 in the district in the wake of continuing attacks after polling. The police have specially focused on Macherla, Gurajala and Narasaraopet constituencies. Heavy police forces were deployed view of clashes in Karampudi and Kothaganeshunipadu. A total of 19 companies of police forces have been moved to these areas.

Guntur Range IG Sarvashrestha Tripathi and Palnadu District SP Bindumadhav are staying at Macherla and monitoring the situation. Police forces are deployed extensively in Macherla constituency. Police are checking the vehicles of people coming into town.

Kasu Mahesh Reddy in Narasaraopet, MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy and his brother Venkatarami Reddy in Macherla were placed under house arrest. SP Bindumadhav ordered not to gather more than three people as Section 144 is in force. The SP said that they will not disturb the life of common people and warned that strict action will be taken if illegal activities are committed.

Police lathi charge: Due to the clashes that have been going on for the last two days, the police lathi-charged and detained the activists who gathered at the residences of former MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy and MLA Kethireddy Peddareddy on Wednesday morning. JC Prabhakar Reddy's follower Kiran Kumar and two others were injured in the lathi charge. They were taken to a local government hospital and from there shifted to a private hospital in Anantapur for better treatment.

This lathi charge purportedly took place under the leadership of DSP Chaitanya, who was previously accused of working in favor of the YSRCP. JC Prabhakar Reddy and Peddareddy were moved to different places to avoid any further clashes. The police closed all the roads to prevent the workers of both parties from entering Tadipatri town. Section 144 was imposed and heavy security was mounted.