Viveka Murder Case: Dastagiri Makes Sensational Comments on CM Jagan and his Wife

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) : Dastagiri, who became an approver in the former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case, on Wednesday alleged that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife Bharati were also involved in this murder along with YSRCP MP YS YS Avinash Reddy, his father Bhaskara Reddy and Devireddy Shivashankar Reddy.

Dastagiri said that the investigation of the case is not progressing because CM Jagan and his wife were involved in this killing. All the people of YSR district know about their involvement in the Viveka murder, he said. He further made many more sensational revelations in an interview given to a channel.

Referring to what happened in the days before Viveka's murder, Dastagiri said that he was taken to Bhaskara Reddy's house where Avinash Reddy, Bhaskara Reddy and Sivashankar Reddy were waiting for him."I backed off as they asked me to do (Viveka murder). Immediately Jagan spoke to me through Avinash Reddy's phone," he said.

Dastagiri said that he bravely took up the task (Viveka murder) after Jagan Reddy gave an assurance to him. 'Do whatever and if there is anything, I will take care of it,' he quoted Jagan as saying. Dastagiri said that there is no possibility of Jagan Reddy getting involved in this without his wife Bharati Reddy's suggestion.

Dastagiri said that they tried to erase the evidence in the Viveka murder as Jagan and his wife Bharati were behind it. Because of this, a case was also filed against CBI SP Ramsingh in Kadapa and they threatened the CBI vehicle driver, he said. If Jagan is not involved, not even a dog will die in Viveka's house, he said.

On why he got involved in the Viveka murder, Dastagiri said that Erra Gangireddy chose him to kill Viveka since he had the courage to carry it out. He said that he had made it clear to Erra Gangireddy before turning approver in the case. In his reaction, Erra Gangireddy warned that if he (Dastagiri) becomes an approver, then the Jagan Reddy couple will also go to jail, Dastagiri said. If he did not become the approver, they would have pushed the case against TDP, Dastagiri alleged.