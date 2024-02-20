Agra: Ex-Navy Officer Sanjeev Gupta Freed by Qatar Reaches Home, Recounts Days He Can Never Forget

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) : Retired Indian Navy Commander Sanjeev Gupta, who was sentenced to death in Qatar, returned to his home in Agra on Tuesday. He was released by the Qatar government. On reaching Dayalbagh's house, he was given a warm welcome by the people of the colony. Due to which the eyes of Sanjeev Gupta and his family were filled with tears.

Everyone was saying that they were praying for release ever since the sentence was announced. Retired Commander Sanjeev Gupta talked about the days he spent in captivity. He said that he spent 17 months in solitary confinement, which he can never forget. He said that they were arrested and imprisoned in separate rooms in Qatar.

Retired Commander Sanjeev Gupta said that they did not know on what charges they were arrested and when the sentence was pronounced. "We did not even know about each other and were kept alone in a room for 17 months. When we were released, we all met at India House in Qatar before going to the airport.

On his release from captivity in Qatar, Sanjeev Kumar Gupta said that he and his family had full confidence in PM Modi. "There was full confidence that PM Modi would take us out safely. The relationship between the government and Qatar has helped in our release. The best work in this was done by Indian Ambassador to Qatar Vipul. He continued working at the grassroots level. He used to come to meet us every month and tell us not to worry. We are trying. Will get everyone released. We are in talks with the Qatar government."

Why did he go to Qatar: Sanjeev Gupta said that after retiring from the Navy, he went to Qatar on January 2, 2018. There Al Dahra Company had a contract with Qatar's army. "I was a director in that company. Through the company we were training naval officers of Qatar. Don't know who misled the Qatari army and who gave wrong information. Due to which eight people were arrested on charges of espionage. Interrogated for the first 30 days," he said.

Retired Commander Sanjeev Gupta said that Qatar is a very good city and about 8 to 9 lakh Indians are working there. I was also living in Qatar with my wife Rekha Gupta and younger daughter. In June 2022, due to their daughter's studies, his wife Rekha left her job and came to India. He was caught by Qatar Army in August 2022. The parents of one of his friends also lived with him in Qatar. He had to face a lot of difficulties during his return to India.

Happiness in the family: There is an atmosphere of happiness in the family due to the return of Sanjeev Gupta. His father Rajpal Gupta said that when his son got information about the death sentence, the entire family was upset. "Everyone was surprised. Couldn't understand what to do. PM Modi and Foreign Minister Jaishankar contacted and continued giving courage to the family," he said.

Retired Commander Sanjeev Gupta said that now he will stay in the country and that he has no thought of going to another country. "Now we want to stay in the country and serve the society. I will work to make the youth participate in the nation building. Because, given the opportunity by PM Modi, I will now make every possible effort to fulfill his dreams," he said.