Agni-Prime, India's New Generation Ballistic Missile, Flight-Tested off Odisha Coast

New Delhi: The new generation ballistic missile Agni-Prime was successfully flight-tested by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Strategic Forces Command (SFC) from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha at around 7 pm on Wednesday.

The test met all the trial objectives validating its reliable performance, as confirmed by the data captured by several range sensors deployed at different locations, including two downrange ships placed at the terminal point. The launch was witnessed by the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Strategic Forces Command and senior officials from DRDO and the Indian Army.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated the DRDO, SFC and the Armed Forces for the successful test. He stated that the successful development and induction of the missile will be an excellent force multiplier for the armed forces.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Secretary, DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat appreciated the efforts of SFC and DRDO for the successful flight test.