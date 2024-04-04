Agni-Prime, India's New Generation Ballistic Missile, Flight-Tested off Odisha Coast

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 4, 2024, 12:40 PM IST

SFC, DRDO Successfully Flight-Tested New Generation Ballistic Missile Agni-Prime off Odisha Coast

The launch of the new Generation Ballistic Missile "Agni-Prime" was witnessed by the Chief of Defence Staff, the Chief of Strategic Forces Command (SFC), and senior officials from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Army.

New Delhi: The new generation ballistic missile Agni-Prime was successfully flight-tested by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Strategic Forces Command (SFC) from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha at around 7 pm on Wednesday.

The test met all the trial objectives validating its reliable performance, as confirmed by the data captured by several range sensors deployed at different locations, including two downrange ships placed at the terminal point. The launch was witnessed by the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Strategic Forces Command and senior officials from DRDO and the Indian Army.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated the DRDO, SFC and the Armed Forces for the successful test. He stated that the successful development and induction of the missile will be an excellent force multiplier for the armed forces.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Secretary, DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat appreciated the efforts of SFC and DRDO for the successful flight test.

Read More

  1. Explained: Why DRDO’s LBRG system can give an edge to India’s defence capabilities
  2. Mission Divyastra: DRDO Conducts First Flight Test of Made in India Agni-5 Missile; PM Modi hails Scientists

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Home-Cooked Veg Thali Price Rose By 7% And Non-Veg-Thali Declined By 7% Y-O-Y In March

With Crew, Tabu yet Again Affirms Her Three-decade Reign of Versatility

Attacks on the CPEC are an Embarrassment

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.