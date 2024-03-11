Mission Divyastra: DRDO Conducts First Flight Test of Made in India Agni-5 Missile; PM Modi hails Scientists

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 52 minutes ago

Updated : 14 minutes ago

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the DRDO scientists for 'Mission Divyastra', the first flight test of an indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the DRDO scientists for 'Mission Divyastra', the first flight test of an indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology.

"Proud of our DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology," the PM tweeted.

While the Agni-5 missile is a potent ingredient in defence preparedness as it puts India in the select league of nations with ICBM capability, the development of MIRV technology - where the payload contains several warheads, each capable of being aimed to hit a different target, makes India only the sixth country with this technology.

This system is equipped with indigenous avionics systems and high-accuracy sensor packages, which ensure that the re-entry vehicles (warheads) reach the target points within the desired accuracy. The capability is an enunciator of India’s growing technological prowess, sources said.

